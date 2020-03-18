KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 18th

A break in clouds can be expected for our morning and early afternoon hours, with highs getting into the mid to upper 70’s for Concho Valley. More thunderstorms are expected to make their way into our area later this evening, with potential wind gusts up to 40-50 mph, heavy rainfall, and possible hail. However, we will see a break in showers and rain for tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70’s. A cooling in temperatures will be in effect for the end of the week, with highs dropping to the 50’s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!