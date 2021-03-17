KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 17

Sunny/Wind

San Angelo

54°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 49°
Wind
22 mph W
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

53°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 47°
Wind
25 mph W
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

49°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny/Wind

Mertzon

52°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 46°
Wind
21 mph W
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
18 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

53°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 38F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 38F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

A bit of a stormy start to this early morning, quite the opposite for the rest of the day. Plenty of sunny skies for the region, with highs only reaching the mid 60s to low 70s and blustery winds from the west and northwest around 20-30 mph. Tonight, winds will calm down from the north up to 10 miles per hour, temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. Tomorrow will give us more sunshine for the region, highs in the 60s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Sunny skies will stick around through the weekend, then a cloudy start to next week, with showers and thunderstorms developing later Monday. Severe storms could develop in the area with this particular system, with a 20 degree drop in temperatures over the course of 3 hours.

Wednesday

66° / 40°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 66° 40°

Thursday

69° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 69° 36°

Friday

67° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 67° 37°

Saturday

74° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 46°

Sunday

74° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 74° 53°

Monday

73° / 52°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 73° 52°

Tuesday

77° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 77° 52°

57°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
57°

59°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
59°

60°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
65°

65°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
65°

64°

6 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
1%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
1%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
1%
41°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

