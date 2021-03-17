KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 17
San Angelo54°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 22 mph W
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee53°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 25 mph W
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado49°F Sunny Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 14 mph W
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon52°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 21 mph W
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden53°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 18 mph W
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
A bit of a stormy start to this early morning, quite the opposite for the rest of the day. Plenty of sunny skies for the region, with highs only reaching the mid 60s to low 70s and blustery winds from the west and northwest around 20-30 mph. Tonight, winds will calm down from the north up to 10 miles per hour, temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. Tomorrow will give us more sunshine for the region, highs in the 60s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Sunny skies will stick around through the weekend, then a cloudy start to next week, with showers and thunderstorms developing later Monday. Severe storms could develop in the area with this particular system, with a 20 degree drop in temperatures over the course of 3 hours.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo54°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 22 mph W
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee53°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 25 mph W
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado49°F Sunny Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 14 mph W
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon52°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 21 mph W
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden53°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 18 mph W
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
7 Day
- Humidity