KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 17

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) — Some schools in the South were closing Wednesday as residents in several states brace for the possibility of intense tornadoes that travel for miles and hail the size of baseballs.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare "High Risk"' of severe weather, warning storms could produce intense tornadoes. The center warns of "numerous tornadoes, several intense and long track, scattered damaging winds, some hurricane force…Scattered large hail, some baseball size."