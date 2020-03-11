KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 11th

Another gorgeous day with afternoon sunshine and highs in the low 80’s for the Concho Valley. Expect a few stray clouds to appear through the afternoon, and tonight we will see partly cloudy skies, with lows dropping only into the lower 60’s. Then, we will start to see the increase of clouds and possible rain showers coming through Thursday overnight into Friday. Potential thunderstorms are expected Friday and Sunday, with a break on Saturday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!