KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 9th

To start our Wednesday morning, we will have a few clouds in the skies. It will feel quite muggy once again, so we can expect a film of condensation on windows and vehicles. Winds will be fairly light from the south around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will climb to the eighties by the afternoon. Later today will give us plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching the 90s and 100s for the region, and winds will be coming from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping back to the 70s for lows and winds from the south 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with slightly warmer temperatures in the 90s and 100s for the region. Winds will remain steady from the south 5-15 mph. A heat advisory is being issued from the National Weather Service starting at one this afternoon, and will remain in effect until early Thursday evening at eight. Heat index is expected to be closer to 110 for many areas. Hydration is strongly encouraged for anyone doing activity outdoors over the next several days. With the higher levels of humidity sticking around, we can expect to have better chances of heat exhaustion and heat stroke occurring for the next few days. Looking ahead, we will have a slight bit of relief coming next week, with late night showers possible Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop down to the 90s for many.

