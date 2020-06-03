KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 3rd

We can expect plenty of sunshine as we get through our day, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be fairly light from the south around 5-10 mph. A few clouds will pop up later this afternoon, and a slight chance of showers could develop, but chances are slim to none. Lows tonight will be in the 60s, with mostly clear skies. And we will continue to see mostly sunny skies through the rest of the week, with a warming trend continuing into next week, possible triple digits reaching us by Sunday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!