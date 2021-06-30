KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 30th

For the middle of our week, we are looking at partly cloudy skies to stick around through the morning hours. Temperatures will pick up to the 80s by the afternoon and winds will start off on the calm side, then pick up speed from the southeast then the east around 5-10 mph. Getting through the afternoon, we are looking at temperatures hitting the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will still be coming in mostly from an eastern direction around 5-10 mph and we will still have partly cloudy skies. Tonight will give us a few clouds for the overnight hours with lows dropping to the 70s and winds will be calm again. Tomorrow will be a similar repeat to today, but with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will hit the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming in from the south up to ten miles per hour. Looking ahead to the weekend, once again, it looks like forecasts are changing a bit, so now we are looking at scattered showers through the Fourth of July weekend as well as the first few days of next week. Showers and storms are expected to be a hit and miss, so making any solid plans for cookouts won’t be able to be made without the chance of showers developing. We may have a small window at this point for a break from the mostly cloudy conditions later Sunday evening, which could be our chance to at least enjoy a good firework display. Otherwise, we are looking at continuous showers into Tuesday. Temperatures will also be cooler, with highs only hitting the 80s through the weekend and into the first half of next week.

