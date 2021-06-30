KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the middle of our week, we are looking at partly cloudy skies to stick around through the morning hours. Temperatures will pick up to the 80s by the afternoon and winds will start off on the calm side, then pick up speed from the southeast then the east around 5-10 mph. Getting through the afternoon, we are looking at temperatures hitting the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will still be coming in mostly from an eastern direction around 5-10 mph and we will still have partly cloudy skies. Tonight will give us a few clouds for the overnight hours with lows dropping to the 70s and winds will be calm again. Tomorrow will be a similar repeat to today, but with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will hit the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming in from the south up to ten miles per hour. Looking ahead to the weekend, once again, it looks like forecasts are changing a bit, so now we are looking at scattered showers through the Fourth of July weekend as well as the first few days of next week. Showers and storms are expected to be a hit and miss, so making any solid plans for cookouts won’t be able to be made without the chance of showers developing. We may have a small window at this point for a break from the mostly cloudy conditions later Sunday evening, which could be our chance to at least enjoy a good firework display. Otherwise, we are looking at continuous showers into Tuesday. Temperatures will also be cooler, with highs only hitting the 80s through the weekend and into the first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.