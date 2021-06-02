KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 2nd

Weather

As we get through the middle of this week, we will start the morning with mostly sunny skies then increasing the amount of clouds in the region. Spotty showers and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon. Highs will be similar to yesterday, reaching the low to mid 80s around the region. Winds will be coming from the east and southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, scattered showers and storms will still be sticking around, with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have morning showers and storms, then more storms to the eastern edge of the region. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Winds will be relatively calm through the day. More sunshine can be expected as we progress through the weekend, and a warming trend looks to be in store for us starting Sunday.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
61°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
61°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
