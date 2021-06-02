KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 2nd

As we get through the middle of this week, we will start the morning with mostly sunny skies then increasing the amount of clouds in the region. Spotty showers and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon. Highs will be similar to yesterday, reaching the low to mid 80s around the region. Winds will be coming from the east and southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, scattered showers and storms will still be sticking around, with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have morning showers and storms, then more storms to the eastern edge of the region. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Winds will be relatively calm through the day. More sunshine can be expected as we progress through the weekend, and a warming trend looks to be in store for us starting Sunday.
San Angelo71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 64%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Robert Lee68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 53%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eldorado70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Mertzon70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eden70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 56%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
