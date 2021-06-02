KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 2nd

(NEXSTAR) – You don’t mess with Texas. And you certainly don’t mess with their burgers.

A new ranking of the top 10 burger restaurants in the U.S. has determined that Beck’s Prime, with locations in Greater Houston and Dallas, as the best place to grab a burger. But enthusiasts outside of the Lone Star State can still try some of the country’s best burgers — albeit not the best — at runner-up restaurants across the country.