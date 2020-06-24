KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 24th

We can expect partly cloudy skies as we get through our day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Spotty showers can develop this afternoon, and some areas could see up to a quarter inch of rain. Winds will be shifting a bit, starting from the north and then from the east later this afternoon. Speeds will be up to 15 mph. More partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies, with highs in the 80s and 90s again. And triple digits will be in our forecast again, starting next week Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!