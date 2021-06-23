KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 23rd

For our Wednesday, we are looking to be back in the warmer range of temperatures getting through the second half of this week. We’ll progress to the upper 80s and low 90s by the top of the noon hour. A few clouds will start off our morning hours, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds will be coming from the south around 10-15 mph. This afternoon, our temperatures will hit their highs in the mid 90s to the 100s. Winds will still be coming from the south 10-15 mph, which won’t offer much of any relief from the heat. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will essentially be a repeat of today, with temperatures hitting the upper 90s to 100s around the region. A few morning clouds will clear out, giving us another day of sunshine. Winds will be a bit stronger though, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Friday will be another warmer day for the region before we begin a cooling trend as we progress through the weekend into next week. Heading to next week, we will have much cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching the 80s for the region for both Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible through Monday as well as into early Tuesday morning. However, not much rain is expected to accumulate at this point. Mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday will help with keeping our temperatures much cooler, as the clouds will act as a bit of a blockade from the sunlight and the incoming heat.

