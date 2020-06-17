KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 17th

Partly cloudy skies can be expected through our day, highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and breezy winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to 25 mph. Some showers and storms could develop early tomorrow morning. We will continue to increase our highs getting closer to Father’s Day, and humidity levels will slowly decrease getting into next week as well.

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

