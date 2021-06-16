KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 16th

Getting through the middle of this week, we are looking at having plenty of sunshine for the region. Winds will remain relatively calm through the morning hours then picking up from the east around 5-15 mph later this afternoon. Temperatures will be reaching the 90s for highs once again. A few clouds with some spotty showers look possible to develop later this afternoon around Crockett County to the northeast of Ozona. Tonight will provide clear skies with calm winds and temperatures dropping to the 60s and 70s for lows. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine once again, with highs in the 90s and winds vary in direction around 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures will continue to push through the area, especially as we head into Sunday. We are looking to hit triple digits for highs again on Father’s Day with plenty of sunshine. Looking into next week, we will have a slight change in conditions, with a cold front pushing through the Concho Valley on Monday. We can expect to have scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with this front. Temperatures for next Tuesday are looking to be much cooler, with highs only in the 80s. However, this cool stint is only temporary, as we will be back in the warmer 90s and 100s again for the remainder of next week. Better chances of a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico continue to increase for this system becoming at least a tropical depression. The movement of this system has veered to the west slightly, so eastern Texas is looking to be impacted with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

