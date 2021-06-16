KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 16th

Getting through the middle of this week, we are looking at having plenty of sunshine for the region. Winds will remain relatively calm through the morning hours then picking up from the east around 5-15 mph later this afternoon. Temperatures will be reaching the 90s for highs once again. A few clouds with some spotty showers look possible to develop later this afternoon around Crockett County to the northeast of Ozona. Tonight will provide clear skies with calm winds and temperatures dropping to the 60s and 70s for lows. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine once again, with highs in the 90s and winds vary in direction around 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures will continue to push through the area, especially as we head into Sunday. We are looking to hit triple digits for highs again on Father’s Day with plenty of sunshine. Looking into next week, we will have a slight change in conditions, with a cold front pushing through the Concho Valley on Monday. We can expect to have scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with this front. Temperatures for next Tuesday are looking to be much cooler, with highs only in the 80s. However, this cool stint is only temporary, as we will be back in the warmer 90s and 100s again for the remainder of next week. Better chances of a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico continue to increase for this system becoming at least a tropical depression. The movement of this system has veered to the west slightly, so eastern Texas is looking to be impacted with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

