KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 10th

More sunny skies for us today, with highs only in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will shift a bit, but mostly be from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few stray clouds may appear, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow we will be back in the low to mid 90s for highs. A few more clouds will be in the area. And dry air will continue to elevate the air quality index number, making it a bit uncomfortable for breathing.

