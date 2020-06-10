KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 10th

More sunny skies for us today, with highs only in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will shift a bit, but mostly be from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few stray clouds may appear, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow we will be back in the low to mid 90s for highs. A few more clouds will be in the area. And dry air will continue to elevate the air quality index number, making it a bit uncomfortable for breathing.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!