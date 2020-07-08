KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 8th

Mostly sunny skies can be expected for the day, with a few clouds making an appearance later this afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s again, and winds will be mostly from the south and southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have plenty of clear skies, with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will have us in the triple digits for highs, and we will continue to be in the 100s through this weekend and into next week. Some areas could experience record temperatures.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!