KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 7th

As we get through our Wednesday morning, we are looking at partly cloudy conditions. Winds will start off on the calm side, then increase from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and will be in the low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Highs for later today will hit the mid to upper 80s. Winds will still be coming from mostly a northeast direction around 5-10 mph. We are looking at a decrease in clouds later this afternoon, having mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon hours. Tonight, we continue to have a decrease in clouds, eventually having clear skies overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will give us a slow increase in clouds, otherwise, we are looking at plenty of sunshine for our Thursday, which will help dry up some of the wet areas, and give farmers and gardeners a chance to harvest some crops. Temperatures will also hit the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for the rest of the week and into Saturday. A few pop up showers could come into the area late Sunday over into Monday. Temperatures will continue to remain cooler than average for most of the next seven days as well, with our warmest day being Sunday now.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
