KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 7th

As we get through our Wednesday morning, we are looking at partly cloudy conditions. Winds will start off on the calm side, then increase from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and will be in the low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Highs for later today will hit the mid to upper 80s. Winds will still be coming from mostly a northeast direction around 5-10 mph. We are looking at a decrease in clouds later this afternoon, having mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon hours. Tonight, we continue to have a decrease in clouds, eventually having clear skies overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will give us a slow increase in clouds, otherwise, we are looking at plenty of sunshine for our Thursday, which will help dry up some of the wet areas, and give farmers and gardeners a chance to harvest some crops. Temperatures will also hit the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for the rest of the week and into Saturday. A few pop up showers could come into the area late Sunday over into Monday. Temperatures will continue to remain cooler than average for most of the next seven days as well, with our warmest day being Sunday now.

