KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 29th

We will start off with some clouds in the skies this morning, then clearing out as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s to 100s today, with south winds a bit breezy 5-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be sunny and hot, with highs in the 100s and south winds around 5-10 mph. And afternoon showers could develop on Saturday, with cooler pockets of air around the Concho Valley area. Monday also looks to be a bit cooler as well, with highs only in the 80s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!