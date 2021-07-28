KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 28th

Weather

To start off our morning, we will have temperatures still lingering in the 70s around the region. Some areas could be a slight bit cooler in the 60s. We will have mostly cloudy skies for the morning hours, with a few peaks of sunshine. Winds will be more on the calm side, coming in the from the southwest around 5-10 mph by the mid morning hours. Temperatures will eventually reach the mid to upper 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. For our afternoon hours, we are looking at a slight decrease in clouds, eventually giving us partly cloudy skies later today. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler, only reaching the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we could see a few more showers and storms develop around the region. Otherwise we will have partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 70s and winds will be on the calm side again. Heading into tomorrow, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds for some of the region. Eventually sunshine for the Concho Valley can be expected by the afternoon. Temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 90s and winds will vary up to ten miles per hour. This upcoming weekend will put us back in the triple digits for some areas. We will have more sunshine than clouds as well. Late Sunday evening, we are looking at widespread showers and storms. We will also have more rain coming late Monday and over into Tuesday of next week. Cooler temperatures will also be coming back to kick off next week as well, which will be the beginning of August.

Fair

San Angelo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Robert Lee

74°F Rain Shower Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
