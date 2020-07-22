KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 22nd

We will start off our Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures will be reaching the mid to upper 90s for highs this afternoon with an increase in cloud coverage. Spotty rain showers will be scattered across the Concho Valley region this afternoon. Winds will pick up speeds later, coming from the east with speeds up to 15 mph. Tonight, we can expect party cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will have more partly cloudy skies through the day with highs back in the 90s. This weekend we can expect to have scattered showers and possible thunderstorms around the area.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!