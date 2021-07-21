KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 21st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start off our Wednesday, we are looking at mostly sunny skies with a few stray clouds passing through the region. Temperatures will climb to the 80s by the afternoon. Winds will start off on the calm side, then increase from the east around 5-10 mph later in the morning. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s across the Concho Valley, winds will continue to come from the east around 5-10 mph, and we will have partly cloudy skies for the first half of the afternoon, then clearing out a bit as we get closer to the evening hours. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be calm again. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds around the viewing area. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. We will start to have average temperatures starting this Friday. As we progress through the upcoming weekend, we are looking at the first true feeling of summer for the Concho Valley, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Plenty of sunny skies will also be in the area. Our mornings will start off on the muggy side through, with higher levels of moisture moving back to the area, which will elevate our dew points, and in turn, raise the humidity. Next week will continue the warmer temperatures near the triple digits, and we are looking to have partly cloudy skies for the first few days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

79°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

78°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

79°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

78°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.