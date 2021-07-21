KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 21st

To start off our Wednesday, we are looking at mostly sunny skies with a few stray clouds passing through the region. Temperatures will climb to the 80s by the afternoon. Winds will start off on the calm side, then increase from the east around 5-10 mph later in the morning. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s across the Concho Valley, winds will continue to come from the east around 5-10 mph, and we will have partly cloudy skies for the first half of the afternoon, then clearing out a bit as we get closer to the evening hours. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be calm again. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds around the viewing area. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. We will start to have average temperatures starting this Friday. As we progress through the upcoming weekend, we are looking at the first true feeling of summer for the Concho Valley, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Plenty of sunny skies will also be in the area. Our mornings will start off on the muggy side through, with higher levels of moisture moving back to the area, which will elevate our dew points, and in turn, raise the humidity. Next week will continue the warmer temperatures near the triple digits, and we are looking to have partly cloudy skies for the first few days.

