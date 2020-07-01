KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 1st

Partly cloudy skies can be expected through our day, and winds will be a bit calmer than yesterday, with speeds only 5-10 mph from the south. Highs will be back in the 90s and 100s, and humidity levels will be a bit higher. This puts us in a heat advisory until 7 p.m. for portions of Concho Valley. Tonight, we can expect another round of showers and storms to develop in our area, with local areal flooding possible. Lows in the 70s. This weekend we can expect 100s for temperatures and plenty of humidity as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!