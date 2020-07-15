KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 15th

We will start the morning off with some clouds in the skies, then clearing out for the afternoon. Highs will be back in the triple digits around the region, however, it will be a few degrees cooler than the past few days. Winds will be breezy, coming from the south around 10-15 mph and morning gusts up to 25. Tonight, winds will calm down, coming from the south just under 5 mph. Partly cloudy skies can be expected. Tomorrow will be cooler still, but highs will reach around 105. And looking ahead, we can expect to cool down to 100 degrees this weekend, then dropping to the 90s by next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!