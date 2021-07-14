KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 14th

For our Wednesday morning, we are starting off with temperatures in the 70s with mostly sunny skies and southern winds around 5-10 mph. By the beginning of the afternoon, we will reach the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and winds will pick up a bit, still coming from the south, around 10-15 mph. Later today, we are looking at highs in the low 90s around the Concho Valley. A few clouds can be expected, otherwise plenty of sunshine. Winds will still provide a light southern breeze around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds still steady from the south 10-15 mph. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for the next few days. Temperatures will still be hitting the 90s and we are looking at a few showers coming in later Friday. More sunshine than clouds can be expected for the region this weekend and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heading into next week, we are looking at showers and storms starting Monday evening and all day Tuesday so far. A cold front will be the cause of these rain showers, so we will be dropping our high temperatures around 15-20 degrees for Tuesday. Of course, we are still going to have higher levels of moisture coming in from the gulf area, so we will continue to have muggy mornings and more wet conditions.

