KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 14th

For our Wednesday morning, we are starting off with temperatures in the 70s with mostly sunny skies and southern winds around 5-10 mph. By the beginning of the afternoon, we will reach the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and winds will pick up a bit, still coming from the south, around 10-15 mph. Later today, we are looking at highs in the low 90s around the Concho Valley. A few clouds can be expected, otherwise plenty of sunshine. Winds will still provide a light southern breeze around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds still steady from the south 10-15 mph. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for the next few days. Temperatures will still be hitting the 90s and we are looking at a few showers coming in later Friday. More sunshine than clouds can be expected for the region this weekend and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heading into next week, we are looking at showers and storms starting Monday evening and all day Tuesday so far. A cold front will be the cause of these rain showers, so we will be dropping our high temperatures around 15-20 degrees for Tuesday. Of course, we are still going to have higher levels of moisture coming in from the gulf area, so we will continue to have muggy mornings and more wet conditions.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

