KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, January 6th

To start our morning, we will have a cold front push through, giving us highs only in the 50s and a bit into the 60s for the region. We can expect plenty of sunshine, but breezy winds will come in this afternoon from the northwest up to 25 mph. Tonight will have clear skies, with lows in the 30s and winds calming down from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies, with highs in the 50s and northern winds around 5-10 mph. We will continue to have average temperatures for the rest of the week into the weekend, but Sunday is looking to be more favorable for another cold front, and rain showers in the early morning hours could switch over to mixed precipitation by mid morning, and highs will drop to the 30s and 40s.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!