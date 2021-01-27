KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, January 27th

We will start the day off with sunny skies, with clouds rolling into the area later this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side with highs in the low 50s to low 60s. Winds will be coming mostly from a northern direction around 5-15 mph today. Tonight has increasing clouds in the forecast for the region, with lows in the 20s and 30s and winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be more on the cloudy side with a few peaks of sunshine around the region. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s again, with southeast winds around 5-10 mph. Heading into the weekend, we will have more sunny skies, a slight chance of spotty showers early Saturday morning. Next week will give us warmer temperatures in the region, reaching the upper 60s and even the 70s for the first few days.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!