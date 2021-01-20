KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, January 20th

Rain showers will stick around for us this morning, then clearing out as we get to the early afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and winds will vary in direction, starting from the north then shifting to the south later today up to 10 miles per hour. We can expect anywhere from a .5″-1.25″ of total rainfall by the end of today. Tonight will have cloudy skies, with lows in the 40s and winds from the southwest 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off cloudy in the morning, then rain showers coming back by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s and winds still from the southwest around 5-10 mph. A break from the rain and some peaks of sunshine can be expected for Friday, but another round of rain showers looks to come through on Sunday. Next week will have plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!