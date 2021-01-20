KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, January 20th

A cloudy day and a few light showers through the Concho Valley. Highs barely got to the low 50s and a few saw upper 40s. Overnight cloud conditions with temperatures cooling down to the low 40s and a few upper 30s. The start of the day rain and a showers across the area that last till late afternoon. We get a quick break before more showers chances in the evening.

Another chances of showers on Thursday with warm air moving in. Highs are getting back into the mid 60s for the end of the week. The overcast skies start to break up for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Sunday another warm day of 70s for highs and another weak front brings back mid 60s.