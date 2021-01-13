KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, January 13th

Going through the middle of this week, we can expect plenty of sunny skies, with highs in the 60s and winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph.

Tonight will have clear skies, lows in the 30s and winds a bit more calm from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will have a bit more breezy winds, coming in up to 25 mph, mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s.

A slight drop in temperatures can be expected for the end of this weekend, and we are now looking at next Tuesday as the day we could see rain and possible snow again.

