KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, February 3rd

Sunny

San Angelo

43°F Sunny Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

44°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
58°F Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

41°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

47°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

46°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Our temperatures will be close to record breaking as we get through our Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s around the region. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side, coming in from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Tonight, winds will remain breezy, with lows only in the 50s and mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, we will start off a bit warmer, and highs will reaching the 70s and 80s again, but a cold front is expected to move through the area later in the afternoon, and will steadily drop our temperatures to the 30s into Friday. After a sunny and warm weekend, we are looking at getting a taste of the cooler temperatures from the north next week, with highs in the 30s next Tuesday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 81° 56°

Thursday

77° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 77° 36°

Friday

67° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 67° 43°

Saturday

68° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 68° 37°

Sunday

70° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 40°

Monday

66° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 66° 28°

Tuesday

58° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 58° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

62°

11 PM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
1%
60°

60°

4 AM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

5 AM
Clear
2%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
57°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.