KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, February 3rd

Our temperatures will be close to record breaking as we get through our Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s around the region. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side, coming in from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Tonight, winds will remain breezy, with lows only in the 50s and mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, we will start off a bit warmer, and highs will reaching the 70s and 80s again, but a cold front is expected to move through the area later in the afternoon, and will steadily drop our temperatures to the 30s into Friday. After a sunny and warm weekend, we are looking at getting a taste of the cooler temperatures from the north next week, with highs in the 30s next Tuesday.

