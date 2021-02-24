KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, February 24th

Sunny

San Angelo

57°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

55°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

55°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Another sunny day for this week can be expected around the region. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be coming from a northern direction around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have an increase in clouds, with lows in the 30s and 40s and northeast winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with cloudy skies and misty conditions around the region. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Sunday into Monday looks to be the most favorable for rain showers around the region, especially with a cold front moving through later Sunday evening. 50s and 60s heading into next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wednesday

71° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 71° 40°

Thursday

47° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 47° 38°

Friday

68° / 49°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 16% 68° 49°

Saturday

76° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 76° 56°

Sunday

68° / 40°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 68° 40°

Monday

57° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 57° 36°

Tuesday

63° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 45°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

60°

7 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

8 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
1%
47°

44°

2 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
42°

44°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

