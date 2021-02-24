KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, February 24th
San Angelo57°F Sunny Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee55°F Sunny Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon55°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Another sunny day for this week can be expected around the region. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be coming from a northern direction around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have an increase in clouds, with lows in the 30s and 40s and northeast winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with cloudy skies and misty conditions around the region. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Sunday into Monday looks to be the most favorable for rain showers around the region, especially with a cold front moving through later Sunday evening. 50s and 60s heading into next week.
