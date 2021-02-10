KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, February 10th

Fog

San Angelo

33°F Fog Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
27°F Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Robert Lee

33°F Fog Feels like 28°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
26°F Periods of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Eldorado

39°F Fog Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, followed by occasional freezing rain after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
27°F Scattered thunderstorms early, followed by occasional freezing rain after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Mertzon

32°F Fog Feels like 25°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
26°F Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Eden

33°F Fog Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Freezing rain...becoming heavier overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
26°F Freezing rain...becoming heavier overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

To start off our Wednesday, we will have foggy conditions with scattered rain showers around the region. Winds will pick up from the northeast 10-15 mph. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for most of the Concho Valley. Low-level clouds will stick around for the day, giving us a hazy day. Tonight, freezing rain and mixed precipitation is expected, with lows in the 20s and 30s and northeast winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will start off with mixed precipitation in the morning hours, with highs reaching the 30s and 40s again. Winds continue coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Heading into the weekend, we are still looking at colder temperatures from the north coming down to our region, pushing our overnight lows into the single digits. Snow is looking to be more promising next Monday, and a break from the winter conditions by next week Tuesday.

Wednesday

43° / 28°
AM Fog/PM Clouds
AM Fog/PM Clouds 23% 43° 28°

Thursday

40° / 27°
AM Ice
AM Ice 49% 40° 27°

Friday

40° / 24°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 40° 24°

Saturday

32° / 19°
AM Light Wintry Mix
AM Light Wintry Mix 44% 32° 19°

Sunday

32° /
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 32°

Monday

27° /
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 27°

Tuesday

47° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 47° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
34°

35°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
35°

39°

12 PM
Cloudy
9%
39°

40°

1 PM
Cloudy
16%
40°

41°

2 PM
Cloudy
16%
41°

41°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
41°

42°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
42°

41°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
39°

36°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
36°

36°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
36°

34°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
34°

33°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
33°

32°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
32°

31°

12 AM
Freezing Drizzle
32%
31°

32°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
32°

31°

2 AM
Light Freezing Rain
45%
31°

31°

3 AM
Freezing Rain
67%
31°

31°

4 AM
Light Freezing Rain
41%
31°

31°

5 AM
Light Freezing Rain
41%
31°

30°

6 AM
Light Freezing Rain
42%
30°

29°

7 AM
Light Freezing Rain
49%
29°

29°

8 AM
Light Freezing Rain
48%
29°

