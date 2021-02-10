KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, February 10th

To start off our Wednesday, we will have foggy conditions with scattered rain showers around the region. Winds will pick up from the northeast 10-15 mph. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for most of the Concho Valley. Low-level clouds will stick around for the day, giving us a hazy day. Tonight, freezing rain and mixed precipitation is expected, with lows in the 20s and 30s and northeast winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will start off with mixed precipitation in the morning hours, with highs reaching the 30s and 40s again. Winds continue coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Heading into the weekend, we are still looking at colder temperatures from the north coming down to our region, pushing our overnight lows into the single digits. Snow is looking to be more promising next Monday, and a break from the winter conditions by next week Tuesday.

