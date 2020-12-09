KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, December 9th

As we get through the middle of the week, we will have temperatures in the 70s across the region for highs, with plenty of sunny skies and winds picking up from the southwest around 5-10 mph this afternoon. Tonight, we will have clear skies, lows in the 40s and winds maintaining speeds around 5-10 mph from the southwest. Tomorrow will be a bit different of a day, with winds picking up speeds up to 20 mph from the southwest. Highs are expected to be in the mid 70s to low 80s, and we will have sunny skies. A cold front early Friday morning will drop our temperatures around 20 degrees as we head into the weekend, but we will jump back to the 70s by next week Tuesday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!