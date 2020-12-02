KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, December 2nd

A warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Winds are on the strong with 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts getting up to 30 miles per hour. Overnight lows are just at freezing, giving a nice break from the 20s we have been seeing for the past couple of mornings. Wednesday morning a cold front brings highs and lows back down. Highs are in the 50s and lows in the 20s. An upper atmosphere cut off low moves East bringing the coldest day on Thursday. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 40s with wind chills making it feel even colder.

Into the weekend we slowly warm up for highs get back to the 60s and lows barely above freezing. This brings us closer to normal this time of year of highs in the mid 60s.