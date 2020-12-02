KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, December 2nd

As we get through the middle of our week, we can expect cooler temperatures for today as well as tomorrow, with 50s for the region today. Plenty of sunshine will be in the region, but winds will be coming from the northwest up to 20 mph, making temperatures feel cooler than what they are. Tonight, we can expect 20s and 30s for lows, with clear skies, and winds still a bit breezy from the northwest around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us temperatures in the 40s and low 50s for highs, and winds still a bit stronger around 10-20 mph from the northwest. Looking ahead, we will have a warmer weekend, with highs back in the 60s, putting us in the average category for this time of year. And we will have plenty of sunny skies through the weekend and heading into next week as well.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!