KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, December 23rd

As we get through the middle of the week, we are expecting a cold front to move through, but closer to the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and winds picking up speeds from the north up to 20 mph later today. Tonight will have clear skies, lows in the 20s and north winds still coming in up to 20 mph. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs only in the mid to upper 50s and west winds around 5-20 mph. Christmas Day will be cloudy, but warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few spotty showers could develop early Saturday morning, and more scattered showers could make their way into the Concho Valley region next week Tuesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!