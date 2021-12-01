KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, December 1st

To kick off the middle of this week, as well as the first day of December, we are looking to have temperatures in the 40s with partly cloudy skies and light winds coming from the west around 5-10 mph. Sunrise is expected at 7:24. As we get through the rest of the morning hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Winds will be on the calm side and temperatures will increase to the upper 60s to low 70s by the beginning of noon. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s once again for highs. We will have a little more sunshine for the afternoon hours and winds will still be relatively calm. Heading into the evening, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies once again. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for lows and winds will still be calm. For our Thursday, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds, with some areas having a bit more cloudy conditions than others. Highs will be in the 70s once again and winds will vary in direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. The end of the week and this weekend will have close to record-breaking highs, reaching the 80s for highs. We will have a sunny end to the week and beginning of the weekend, then more cloudy conditions for Sunday. A cold front will move through early Monday morning, so highs to start next week will drop around 15-20 degrees, only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s around the region. However, another low pressure system will move to the north of our viewing area, so Tuesday’s highs will bounce right back to the upper 70s to low 80s. We are also looking to have mostly sunny skies for Monday and a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday.