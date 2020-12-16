KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, December 16th

Today will be a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs only in the mid 50s for the region. We can expect plenty of sunshine, and winds will be a bit calmer, coming from the west around 5-10 mph this afternoon. Tonight will have calm winds, lows in the 20s and clear skies. Tomorrow will be around 10 degrees warmer, with highs in the 60s and sunny skies. Winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Sunshine will stick around until Friday, which is expected to be cloudy all day. After the weekend, we will have temperatures climbing up to the mid 60s to low 70s for highs around the region.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!