KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 5th

The Red Planet, also known as Mars. Photo Courtesy of NASA.

Since we dedicate Thursdays to the Earth, we will head to the 4th planet in our solar system. It is also the second smallest planet, only missing the boat by being the smallest to Mercury. Mars is somewhat similar to Earth, with a slightly similar temperature range, and polar ice caps. However, the Red Planet doesn’t have life on it at this time. Many scientists speculate whether life on Mars existed at some point. But the atmosphere now is very thin. Much more thin than Earth’s atmosphere, which is approximately 10 miles thick. The gravity on Mars is also significantly less, so you will weigh about sixty percent less than here on Earth. And with Mars being further away from the sun, one year on Mars is about 2 years on Earth. For more information and a cool interactive map, you can visit: https://mars.nasa.gov/all-about-mars/facts/