KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 5th

Plenty of sunshine will be in the area today, with a few stray clouds in the early afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 100s again, and winds will be a bit breezy from the south with speeds up to 20 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s and winds calming down 5-10 mph from the south. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies with highs back in the 100s. Looking ahead, we will have triple digits as we continue into next week, and winds will be a bit breezy over the next few days. Dry conditions will also be sitting with us for the rest of the week as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!