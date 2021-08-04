KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 4th

Weather

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are still expected to have hazy conditions across the Concho Valley. Air quality will continue to sit in the moderate range for today. Temperatures will eventually increase to the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. We are expecting plenty of sunshine to start the morning as well. Because of the smoke in the air, we can expect to see the sun a bit more on the orange/red side to start the day off. Later this afternoon, we can expect temperatures to be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the viewing area. A few clouds could develop later today as well. Winds will also pick up from the east around 5-10 mph and will be fairly consistent through the day. Some areas around the southern and eastern portions of the region could see a pop up shower develop. Tonight, we are looking at partly cloudy skies for most of the region with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will be calm again. A mixture of sun and clouds for our Thursday is in the forecast, with temperatures similar to what we’ve had the past few days, in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Concho Valley. Winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour and we may see a few more pop up showers and storms, staying to the eastern half of the viewing area. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 90s to low 100s by this Friday, and will stick around through the weekend and into the first half of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
