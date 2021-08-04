KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 4th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are still expected to have hazy conditions across the Concho Valley. Air quality will continue to sit in the moderate range for today. Temperatures will eventually increase to the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. We are expecting plenty of sunshine to start the morning as well. Because of the smoke in the air, we can expect to see the sun a bit more on the orange/red side to start the day off. Later this afternoon, we can expect temperatures to be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the viewing area. A few clouds could develop later today as well. Winds will also pick up from the east around 5-10 mph and will be fairly consistent through the day. Some areas around the southern and eastern portions of the region could see a pop up shower develop. Tonight, we are looking at partly cloudy skies for most of the region with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will be calm again. A mixture of sun and clouds for our Thursday is in the forecast, with temperatures similar to what we’ve had the past few days, in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Concho Valley. Winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour and we may see a few more pop up showers and storms, staying to the eastern half of the viewing area. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 90s to low 100s by this Friday, and will stick around through the weekend and into the first half of next week.

