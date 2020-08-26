KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 26th

We will start the day with sunny skies, then a few afternoon clouds coming into the area later today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and winds coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight we can expect clear skies with lows in the 70s for the region. Tomorrow will have highs in the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies and winds from the northeast up to 5 mph. We will be in the triple digits for highs by Friday, and heat advisories are likely to be issued for the end of the week and into the weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!