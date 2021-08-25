KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 25th

Weather

Starting off our Wednesday morning, we will have temperatures in the 70s with somewhat dry conditions. We can expect clear skies and calm winds to also start off the morning. Eventually we will be in the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Winds will increase a bit from the south around 5-10 miles per hour and we will continue to have plenty of sunshine. Later today, we are looking to have highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will also shift a bit, coming from the southeast and then the east later today with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Sunny skies will continue to stick around for the rest of the day. Tonight looks to have more clear skies across the region with lows dropping to the mid 70s and winds will be on the calm side. Tomorrow, higher moisture levels will be moving back in from the Gulf, so the mornings moving forward will be on the muggy side. We will start off with clear skies, then partly cloudy skies for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will vary in directions once again up to ten miles per hour. We can expect the mixture of sun and clouds for the next several days through the weekend and into next week. However, our weather will have a direct impact from a possible hurricane, which is currently forecast to move into the Texas/Louisiana border area next week Tuesday. This will give us slightly cooler temperatures with northern winds and more cloudy conditions. Some spotty showers could move in from the very outskirts of this system. However, if this particular tropical system moves more to the east, we won’t have anything than a few clouds. If the forecast hurricane shifts more in a west direction (towards our region), we could have higher chances of cloudy conditions and scattered showers. We will continue to monitor this movements as we get closer to next week.

Fair

San Angelo

94°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

90°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

92°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

92°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

