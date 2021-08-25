KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 25th

Starting off our Wednesday morning, we will have temperatures in the 70s with somewhat dry conditions. We can expect clear skies and calm winds to also start off the morning. Eventually we will be in the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Winds will increase a bit from the south around 5-10 miles per hour and we will continue to have plenty of sunshine. Later today, we are looking to have highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will also shift a bit, coming from the southeast and then the east later today with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Sunny skies will continue to stick around for the rest of the day. Tonight looks to have more clear skies across the region with lows dropping to the mid 70s and winds will be on the calm side. Tomorrow, higher moisture levels will be moving back in from the Gulf, so the mornings moving forward will be on the muggy side. We will start off with clear skies, then partly cloudy skies for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will vary in directions once again up to ten miles per hour. We can expect the mixture of sun and clouds for the next several days through the weekend and into next week. However, our weather will have a direct impact from a possible hurricane, which is currently forecast to move into the Texas/Louisiana border area next week Tuesday. This will give us slightly cooler temperatures with northern winds and more cloudy conditions. Some spotty showers could move in from the very outskirts of this system. However, if this particular tropical system moves more to the east, we won’t have anything than a few clouds. If the forecast hurricane shifts more in a west direction (towards our region), we could have higher chances of cloudy conditions and scattered showers. We will continue to monitor this movements as we get closer to next week.

