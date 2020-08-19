KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 19th

We will have plenty of sunny skies for today, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will start off a bit calm today, then increasing in the afternoon from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have an increase in cloud cover, lows in the 70s, and winds still steady from the east up to 10 mph. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. We can expect some early morning showers for Saturday still, and just barely back in the triple digits for highs this weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!