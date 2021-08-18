KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 18th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we will have temperatures in the 70s. We will start with mostly cloudy skies, then developing showers and storms are expected to be scattered across the region for today. Flood warnings are still in effect for portions of Irion and Tom Green counties. Winds will start off on the calm side, then pick up from the south up to 15 miles per hour by this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s by the top of the noon hour as well. As we get into the second half of today, we will have a few more peaks of sunshine, then an increase in clouds once again. Temperatures will rise to the 80s for highs and winds will still be coming from the south, but decreasing in speeds later in the day. Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s and winds shifting a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. A few more spotty showers could pop up around the region around the midnight hour. Tomorrow will give us warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour, and a few lingering morning showers will move out, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. We will have partly cloudy skies by the end of this week and into the first half of this upcoming weekend. Starting Sunday, we will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures getting closer to the mid 90s for highs. This trend will continue as we push through the first few days of next week as well.

Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

