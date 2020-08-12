KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 12th

We will have a heat advisory in effect starting at noon today, and lasting until tomorrow evening at seven. Highs for the next few days will be getting closer to 110 and winds will be from the south around 5-15 mph, with plenty of sunny skies. Tonight, lows in the 70s with clear skies. As we head to the weekend, we will cool down a bit, but still remain in triple digit highs. And next week won’t offer any relief from the 100s for highs either, but we will start to see more cloud cover as we head through the weekend into the next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!