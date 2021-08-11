KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 11th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are looking to have mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the 70s, then increase to the 80s by the beginning of noon. Winds will also slowly increase, eventually coming from the south up to twenty miles per hour. As we go through the second half of our day, we are looking at slightly cooler highs, reaching the mid to upper 90s for most of the region. Winds will slightly decrease, still coming from the south around 10-15 mph by the middle of the afternoon. We will continue to have partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Tonight, we will increase the cloud cover again, with temperatures dropping back to the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, partly cloudy skies, and southern winds up to 15 miles per hour. Spotty showers could develop later Friday afternoon, as well as late Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be in the 90s, but we are now looking at a significant decrease in highs by Sunday of this weekend, and cooler temperatures as we head into next week. More rain showers will be scattered as we get through the weekend and into next week. A break from the showers and possible storms could come next week Tuesday for the Concho Valley.

Sunny

San Angelo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

