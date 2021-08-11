KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 11th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are looking to have mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the 70s, then increase to the 80s by the beginning of noon. Winds will also slowly increase, eventually coming from the south up to twenty miles per hour. As we go through the second half of our day, we are looking at slightly cooler highs, reaching the mid to upper 90s for most of the region. Winds will slightly decrease, still coming from the south around 10-15 mph by the middle of the afternoon. We will continue to have partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Tonight, we will increase the cloud cover again, with temperatures dropping back to the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, partly cloudy skies, and southern winds up to 15 miles per hour. Spotty showers could develop later Friday afternoon, as well as late Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be in the 90s, but we are now looking at a significant decrease in highs by Sunday of this weekend, and cooler temperatures as we head into next week. More rain showers will be scattered as we get through the weekend and into next week. A break from the showers and possible storms could come next week Tuesday for the Concho Valley.

