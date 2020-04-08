KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 8th

A toasty Wednesday for us, with highs getting into the upper 80s and low 90s around Concho Valley. Mostly clear skies for overnight, with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, expect late morning rain showers starting to develop, as highs are dropping 20 degrees for some, only getting to the low 70s. We will have showers on and off through our Thursday, and Friday as well. A bit of a warm up for the weekend, but another cold front coming Monday, will have us reaching for the jackets and sweaters again.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!