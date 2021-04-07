KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 7th

Getting through the middle of this week, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs in the low to mid 80s and winds mostly from the north around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds varying in direction around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs in the 80s, sunny skies and winds varying in direction still around 5-10 mph. A warmer end of the week along with this upcoming weekend, with temperatures in the 90s. A cold front Sunday evening will drop our highs back to the 70s, giving us a spring feeling again to kick off next week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 51°

Thursday

91° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 61°

Friday

94° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 94° 54°

Saturday

81° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 54°

Sunday

93° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 93° 60°

Monday

81° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 81° 53°

Tuesday

72° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

7 AM
Clear
0%
52°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
56°
Sunny

San Angelo

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

62°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

61°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

61°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

62°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

61°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

