KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 7th

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc., (ERCOT), has released an early report on causes behind the mass generator outages during Texas' historic Winter Storm Uri back in February.

ERCOT, which controls the flow of power in the state, indicates that the largest cause of outages from Monday, Feb. 15 to Friday, Feb. 19 is, unsurprisingly, "weather-related" problems.