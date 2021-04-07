KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 7th

Getting through the middle of this week, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs in the low to mid 80s and winds mostly from the north around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds varying in direction around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs in the 80s, sunny skies and winds varying in direction still around 5-10 mph. A warmer end of the week along with this upcoming weekend, with temperatures in the 90s. A cold front Sunday evening will drop our highs back to the 70s, giving us a spring feeling again to kick off next week.
7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado62°F Fair Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden61°F Fair Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo61°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado62°F Fair Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden61°F Fair Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent