KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 29th

We will have winds a bit more breezy in the morning, but will calm down a bit as we get into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 80s and winds will be mostly from the northeast.

Tonight, we will have clear skies, and winds will be shifting from the south and calming down. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny as well, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. And we will continue to warm up in temperatures, getting back to the triple digits this weekend.

