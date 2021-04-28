KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 28th

Getting through our Wednesday, we are looking at some spotty rain showers around the region for the morning hours. Severe storms could develop around the west and southeastern counties of the region. Temperatures will be hitting the mid to upper 80s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds will be coming mostly from the south and southwest up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight, a few linger showers could develop with lows in the 50s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us more spotty showers and misty conditions around the region with highs in the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will pick up this weekend, but we aren’t expecting 100s anymore. We are more going to see 90s for Sunday and Monday, and much cooler temperatures for Saturday.

To give a better idea of what we are dealing with in our region (which is kind of messing up my forecasts this week), the amount of moisture stuck here will continue to give us cloudy conditions, which will also affect how warm we may or may not get. If the moisture is pushed out of the Concho Valley, we can expect warmer temperatures, especially for the weekend. However, if the higher moisture content stays, we will have a better chance of cloudy conditions, which blocks out the sunlight and heat, keeping our temperatures on the cooler side (example: Saturday’s forecast was in the mid 90s, now in the mid 60s). Yes, moisture is good for the environment and prevents the opportunity for wildfires to start and spread out of control. However, as one of the first things I’ve learned going to school for meteorology, water and moisture in the air screws up everything in forecast. Details to come.