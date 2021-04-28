KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 28th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getting through our Wednesday, we are looking at some spotty rain showers around the region for the morning hours. Severe storms could develop around the west and southeastern counties of the region. Temperatures will be hitting the mid to upper 80s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds will be coming mostly from the south and southwest up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight, a few linger showers could develop with lows in the 50s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us more spotty showers and misty conditions around the region with highs in the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will pick up this weekend, but we aren’t expecting 100s anymore. We are more going to see 90s for Sunday and Monday, and much cooler temperatures for Saturday.

To give a better idea of what we are dealing with in our region (which is kind of messing up my forecasts this week), the amount of moisture stuck here will continue to give us cloudy conditions, which will also affect how warm we may or may not get. If the moisture is pushed out of the Concho Valley, we can expect warmer temperatures, especially for the weekend. However, if the higher moisture content stays, we will have a better chance of cloudy conditions, which blocks out the sunlight and heat, keeping our temperatures on the cooler side (example: Saturday’s forecast was in the mid 90s, now in the mid 60s). Yes, moisture is good for the environment and prevents the opportunity for wildfires to start and spread out of control. However, as one of the first things I’ve learned going to school for meteorology, water and moisture in the air screws up everything in forecast. Details to come.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 60°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 91° 60°

Thursday

71° / 56°
Showers
Showers 42% 71° 56°

Friday

76° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 76° 55°

Saturday

77° / 58°
Showers
Showers 50% 77° 58°

Sunday

91° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 91° 66°

Monday

95° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 95° 63°

Tuesday

90° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 90° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
11%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
86°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
89°

90°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
89°

87°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
87°

85°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

73°

10 PM
Showers
40%
73°

70°

11 PM
Showers
52%
70°

68°

12 AM
Showers
48%
68°

67°

1 AM
Few Showers
31%
67°

66°

2 AM
Showers
43%
66°

65°

3 AM
Showers
35%
65°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
63°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

7 AM
Few Showers
31%
62°

61°

8 AM
Showers
35%
61°
Fog

San Angelo

73°F Fog Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
58°F A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

San Angelo

74°F Fog Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
58°F A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.