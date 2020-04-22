KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 22nd

A sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s. Early Wednesday morning a few storms pop up across the Concho Valley. These storms can produce strong winds and lightning. Wednesday afternoon skies clear and highs get to the mid 80s. The highs for the Concho valley continue to climb as the week progresses. We will see low 90s return before the weekend.

Late Friday a weak cold front moves through the state. This brings a mid 70s for highs on Saturday. The 70s are short lived as warm weather comes back to the mid 80s for next week.