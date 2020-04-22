KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 22nd

Happy Earth Day! We will have breezy conditions today, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, we will have higher chances of spreading fires with dry air and strong winds. Tonight, winds will calm down, and we will be dropping to the 50s for lows. Tomorrow will have more highs in the 80s, and calmer winds. A bit of a cool down for Saturday, then we will be popping right back up to the 90s by next week Tuesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!