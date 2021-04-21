KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 21st

Getting through our Wednesday, we will have more cloudy skies than sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s around the region. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds with lows in the 40s and east winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us cloudy skies. A few spotty showers will develop around the Concho Valley and some areas could also have misty conditions tomorrow as well. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be coming from the southeast up to 20 miles per hour. A warmer weekend is in store for us with temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s. Starting next week will also give us 90s for temperatures. A cold front will drop us around 10-15 degrees by Tuesday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

