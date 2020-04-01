KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 1st

Expect a mix of sun and clouds as we get through our Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s today. Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will decrease tonight, coming from the South around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be warmer, with highs in the 80s and partly sunny skies. And we can expect rain showers and thunderstorms to make their way into Concho Valley by later afternoon Friday, with highs dropping to the low 70s and upper 60s.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!