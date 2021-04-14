KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 14th

For our Wednesday, we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will have a slight break from the storms, then more during the midnight hours with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us more rain and thunderstorms, with highs in the 50s and 60s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. A slight break from cloudy skies and rain on Friday, then more showers for the weekend. The first half of next week will give us more sunshine for the area. We could see anywhere from a half-inch to an inch and a half for rain total accumulated by the end of Sunday.
