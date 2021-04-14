KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, April 14th

Weather

For our Wednesday, we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will have a slight break from the storms, then more during the midnight hours with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us more rain and thunderstorms, with highs in the 50s and 60s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. A slight break from cloudy skies and rain on Friday, then more showers for the weekend. The first half of next week will give us more sunshine for the area. We could see anywhere from a half-inch to an inch and a half for rain total accumulated by the end of Sunday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 57°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 70° 57°

Thursday

64° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 64° 58°

Friday

81° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 42% 81° 43°

Saturday

59° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 59° 42°

Sunday

65° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 65° 45°

Monday

67° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 67° 45°

Tuesday

77° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 77° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
56°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
56°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

62°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
64°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
66°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
67°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
68°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
67°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
12%
66°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

10 PM
Cloudy
16%
61°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
59°

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
21%
58°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
58°

58°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
58°

59°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
59°

59°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
59°

59°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
59°
Cloudy

