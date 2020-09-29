KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, September 29th

We will have plenty of sunny skies for today, with highs getting into the upper 70s, and winds coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight we will have clear skies, with lows dropping to the 50s and winds shifting a bit, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be another day of sunshine, and highs will jump a bit, hitting the upper 80s to low 90s with southwest winds around 5-10 mph. A few clouds can be expected this weekend, and temperatures will linger closer to average heading into next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!